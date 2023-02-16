Watch Now
Tampa Bay Watch Celebrates 30 Years!

We highlight the great work being done by Tampa Bay Watch.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:58:23-05

Tampa Bay Watch celebrates its 30-year anniversary on February 16, kicking off a year full of community events and fresh initiatives to honor the organization’s tremendous success at safeguarding the bay’s fragile ecosystem over the last three decades. Tampa Bay Watch was established as a nonprofit organization in 1993 with the goal of fostering a healthier Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs and outreach initiatives.

For more information on events and volunteer opportunities visit tampabaywatch.org

