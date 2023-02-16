Tampa Bay Watch Celebrates 30 Years!

Tampa Bay Watch celebrates its 30-year anniversary on February 16, kicking off a year full of community events and fresh initiatives to honor the organization’s tremendous success at safeguarding the bay’s fragile ecosystem over the last three decades. Tampa Bay Watch was established as a nonprofit organization in 1993 with the goal of fostering a healthier Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs and outreach initiatives.

