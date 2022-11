One of the largest underground film festivals in the country is getting ready to kick off right here in Tampa Bay!

The Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival is returning for its ninth year. Almost 200 films from around the world - and many from close to home - will be shown during the four-day event.

It starts this Thursday, December 1, and runs through Sunday, December 4. It'll be at the Port Richey Cinema 6 on US-19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TBUFF.org.