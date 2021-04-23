Live every day like it's Taco Tuesday! Now through May 4th, enjoy two full weeks of takeout and dine-in taco and drink specials like Corona beer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Hornitos tequila, and more from some of your favorite local restaurants—that's TWO ultimate Taco Tuesdays, and then some! Plus, select locations will be extending their Taco Takeover specials into Cinco De Mayo for a fiesta unlike any other. To take advantage of these exclusive deals, just ask for the Taco Takeover special.

Plus, this year, a portion of the proceeds benefits Homeless Empowerment Program! HEP offers an integrated solution to the issue of homelessness by providing low-income families and individuals, including veterans, with housing, food, clothing and support services necessary to obtain self-sufficiency and improved quality of life. As part of its mission, HEP operates a 353-bed facility, offering emergency, transitional and permanent housing to the temporarily homeless.

Paul's Landing is a participating location in Tampa Bay Taco Takeover featuring $18 blackened rock shrimp tacos - jalapeno-radish slaw, blood orange salsa, & queso fresco, served with chips & housemade salsa. Ask about adding on a Corona beer or Topo Chico Hard Seltzer! Valid for dine-in. They will be talking about their special and doing a demo of the tacos.

Paul's Landing is hosting voting on Tampa Bay's Ultimate Taco (all participating locations are up for the title) and a social media contest where you can win $1k in prizes by sharing a photo of your Taco Takeover experience on Instagram under the hashtag #TampaBayTacoTakeover

