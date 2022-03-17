Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Summer Hires Program

Career Source Tampa Bay
Posted at 10:16 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 10:16:30-04

We talk with Jennifer Wilson-CSTB Youth Director and Carla Ortiz-CTSB Marketing and Communications Specialist about Careersource Tampa Bay's Summer Hires Program.

Learn more about the program by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com