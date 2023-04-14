Watch Now
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival Returns This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival returns to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds this weekend - April 14-16.
It's three fun-filled days of action, activities, and eats.

On Friday and Saturday nights, cheer on the cowboys and cowgirls at the rodeo, with bull riding, barrel racing, and bronco busting. Parents – register your littlest cowpokes on-site for the very popular mutton bustin’!

Come early for the Family Festival, with delicious food, exciting games, amusing animals, and live music.

New this year, come back Sunday afternoon to play, eat and enjoy more live music at the Family Festival.

Tampa-area and Nashville recording artist Randy McNeeley takes the stage on Friday and Saturday nights, and nationally-touring country artists Craig Campbell and Canaan Smith each perform on Sunday afternoon.

You and your family will have a rip-roarin’ good time at the Family Festival where you can try your hand at a host of challenges including riding the mechanical bull and axe throwing. There’s something for everyone at this spring extravaganza including face painting and games for the littlest wranglers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit HillsboroughCountyFair.com.

