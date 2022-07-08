Back by popular demand! The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival gallops back into the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds July 15 & 16 with 2 fun-filled nights of bull riding, barrel racing, delicious food & exciting games.There’s something for everyone at this summer extravaganza. Enjoy LIVE Country Music each night in the Bud Light Beer Barn from 5:15pm7:15pm. Friday: Randy Neeley Saturday : Angie Rey
Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival
July 15 & 16 Hillsborough County Fairgrounds
5:00 p.m Gates Open 8:00 p.m.
Rodeo Tickets $25/person (includes parking) Children under 1-year-old are free.
https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com