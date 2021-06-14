Restaurant Week will run from Thursday, June 17th, through Sunday, June 27th, featuring 10 days of multiple-course prix fixe menus at 45+ local restaurants.
A portion of proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay. This is the 15th year hosting Tampa Bay Restaurant Week and we feature locations all throughout the Tampa Bay area. Menus, a map, ways to win prizes by dining, and more are available (by the time the segment airs) on tampabayrestaurantweek.com.
All you have to do is ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu!
