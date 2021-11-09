Tampa Bay Rays Outfielder Brett Phillips

He’s a hometown hero, we welcome outfielder from the Tampa Bay Rays Brett Phillips. He joins us to remind everyone how fun the game of baseball really is. Brett tells us how as he progressed through the minor leagues, he noticed players losing sight of the enjoyment this game brings.

Brett and his wife started the website baseballisfun35.com with the ultimate goal with the apparel line is to remind everyone why they started playing baseball in the first place!

Visit baseballisfun35.com for more information.