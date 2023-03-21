Tampa Bay Rays Celebrating 25th Anniversary This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating their 25th anniversary! Opening Day is Thursday, March 30 and we're learning everything you can expect from this year's season.

You'll see players wear a 25th Anniversary patch, there will be regular use of the throwback Devil Rays uniform, and the Rays Hall of Fame will be established.

Fans who visit Tropicana Field this season can get $10 tickets, plus there's new technology to speed up your visit to concession stands and get you back to your seat, plus new MLB rules for a fast-paced game.

Now let's talk food! New offerings include a footlong pretzel dog, walking tacos, and decadent milkshakes. Some new vendors you'll find at Tropicana Field are Little Greek, Omaha Steaks, and Daddies Donuts. The Rays were the highest-rated concessions experience in Major League Baseball in 2021, and have worked with a number of local and national hospitality brands to make the experience reflect the best of Tampa Bay.

You can't forget the promo items this season! With the purchase of a ticket, you can get a Zim Bear Bobblehead, a Shane McClanahan Bobblehead, pickleball paddles, a belt bag, a full-size Wander Franco bat, and more.

New merchandise includes 25th-anniversary theme items.

The Rays Rookies Kids Club is the official youth fan club of the Tampa Bay Rays. For $40, MVP members receive a free kids meal at every home game, 50% off tickets for select home games, a backpack, a snapback hat, and Rays Rookies membership patch.

For more information on all things Rays, visit MLB.com/Rays.