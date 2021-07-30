Watch
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine's Back to School Fair

Posted at 9:15 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 09:15:42-04

The 14th Annual Back to School Fair put on by Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine will be July 31st from 10am-2pm at Westshore Plaza. There will be more than 70 vendors there to help families gear up for a successful school year. More than 7,000 attendees are expected.

The first 500 kids to attend will also receive a free backpack. Other amazing giveaways include $250 Back to School cash giveaways, a staycation getaway to Plantation on Crystal River, Bucs swag, baby gear, back-to-school gear, and more!

Learn more about the Back to School Fair here.

