Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine- June

There are so many ways you can encourage empathy in your child and this summer is the perfect time to volunteer together as a family. One of the easiest ways you can give your time is through Feeding Tampa Bay. If your child is 10 or older, they can volunteer with a parent during one of the day volunteer shifts. Kids of all ages can take part in the monthly Family Nights at Feeding Tampa Bay