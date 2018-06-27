Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine- June

12:53 PM, Jun 27, 2018

Parenting is hard. Tampa Bay Parenting makes it easier. This is the premier resource for parents in Tampa including local news, school info and events. http://www.tampabayparenting.com/

There are so many ways you can encourage empathy in your child and this summer is the perfect time to volunteer together as a family. One of the easiest ways you can give your time is through Feeding Tampa Bay. If your child is 10 or older, they can volunteer with a parent during one of the day volunteer shifts. Kids of all ages can take part in the monthly Family Nights at Feeding Tampa Bay

