Tampa Bay Parenting July issue Florida Family Fun ideas

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Posted at 8:42 AM, Jul 13, 2021
It's the final month of summer break and there are some pretty cool things families can experience together! Our favorites: tubing in Florida--whether it's floating along on a lazy river at a water park or down one of Florida's natural springs, it's a cool and relaxing activity. Rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center are also a must experience and the next launch is alter this month on July 30, but you'll want to plan now. Right here at home, Get Up and Go Kayaking was named #1 in the USA.

