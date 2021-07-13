Tampa Bay Parenting July issue Florida Family Fun ideas

It's the final month of summer break and there are some pretty cool things families can experience together! Our favorites: tubing in Florida--whether it's floating along on a lazy river at a water park or down one of Florida's natural springs, it's a cool and relaxing activity. Rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Center are also a must experience and the next launch is alter this month on July 30, but you'll want to plan now. Right here at home, Get Up and Go Kayaking was named #1 in the USA.
Find more information on TampaBayParenting.com.