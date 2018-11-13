Tampa Bay New Car + Truck Show 2018

11:32 AM, Nov 13, 2018

Check out what's new this weekend at the Tampa Bay New Car + Truck Show

From new model introductions to automotive industry innovations, the TAMPA BAY NEW CAR + TRUCK SHOW serves as a stage for automakers and suppliers to showcase their products and technologies.  Get behind the wheel and take an up-close look at hundreds of vehicles in the impressive lineup of more than 350 new 2019 and 2018 model-year cars, trucks, crossovers and more. The 3-day event features exclusive test drive opportunities, kid-friendly activities and high end exotics.  VIsit www.autoshowtampa.com for more information.

