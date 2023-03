Fans can take a trip back in time when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vegas Golden Knights on March 9. Everyone who attends the game will receive a limited edition 30th anniversary Bolts ViewMaster!

It features seven images highlighting some of the top moments in Lightning history, like the back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021.

For more information, visit TampaBayLightning.com/ViewMaster.