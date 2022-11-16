Tampa Bay Lightning Paying Homage to Their Past with Thunder Storm Jersey

Watch Now
It's a big anniversary year for the Tampa Bay Lightning... 30 years! And the team is paying homage to the infamous jersey players wore in the 90s.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 10:06:06-05

Of course, we're talking about the new Reverse Retro Thunder Storm jerseys! They'll be worn for six games, with the next being on Thursday, November 17 against the Calgary Flames.

Lightning alumni Brian Bradley, who played for the Bolts when they wore the original Thunder Storm jerseys, joins us in studio to talk more about it.

For more information, visit TampaBaySports.com.

We're also giving you the chance to win your own Reverse Retro jersey, plus tickets to see the Bolts wear them in action on November 17! All the rules and how to enter is on our Facebook page.

