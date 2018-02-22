If you are thinking about becoming a homeowner and don't know what the steps are, or you don't have the funds needed to purchase a home you need to be at the Tampa Bay Home Ownership Fair on March 3, from 10am to 2 pm at the Crowne Plaza at 5303 Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. Eight Tampa Bay HUD approved agencies will explain and demystify the process and help you determine if your are eligible for down payment and closing cost assistance. Some areas of Tampa Bay offer over $20,000 in funds to those eligible. Come and learn about the programs available in your area to purchase a home. Also, there will be lenders, realtors, builders showcasing their lending programs and homes available. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the event. Don't miss this special event if you are planning on becoming a homeowner. Event sponsored by Deutsche Bank.