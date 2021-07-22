Tampa Bay Comic Convention Preview

Tampa Bay Comic Convention is Tampa’s largest, true comic convention. Featured are exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals, and comicdom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet.

Admission is kept reasonable for adults and FREE for children, the Tampa Bay Comic Convention is a family-friendly convention.

Get your tickets by visiting their website.

