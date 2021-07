Reboot is partnering with Gamers on the Edge this weekend for Comic-con. We will be

providing arcades and pinball to help Angel and his charity to raise funds and awareness

for sick children in the Tampa bay area.

Tampa Bay Comic Com is held this Friday through Sunday. Reboot will have a booth in the Gamers on the Edge area to help Angel with his cause of helping sick children.

Please visit gamersontheedge.com to find out more about the charity, and visit us at Rebootdunedin.com.