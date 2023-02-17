Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival is this Saturday, February 18 at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete!

This event started four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption, and education, and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities.

This year's attractions include collaborative cooking demos, an interactive fitness promenade featuring Nu Body Fitness, the TBCGF Inc. Collard Green Mascot, free collard smoothies, and a fresh collard green giveaway sponsored by WP Rawl Farms.

The Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival runs from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. this Saturday, February 18. Admission is free, and the event is open to everyone!

For more information, visit TBCGF.org.