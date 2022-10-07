Tampa Bay Coffee & Arts Festival Happening This Saturday

The Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival is back this Saturday! This is the first craft coffee festival of its kind in the South East.

With an astounding array of coffee roasters, artisans, vendors, and industry professionals, this event will inspire the brewing connoisseur in anyone.

This is the Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival's fifth year. They were off for the past two years due to the pandemic, but they're now back in action!

There will be eight coffee roasters and numerous art vendors from around Florida.

All attendees can try the coffees from these amazing roasters and join in on some of the coffee panels to learn more about their coffee journey.

There will also be a professionally curated art gallery themed and titled "Caffeinated," and a high school art competition gallery.

The festival is this Saturday, October 8 from 9am-3pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to TampaBayCoffeeAndArtFestival.com.