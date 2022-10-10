Watch Now
Tampa Bay Charity My Hope Chest Funding Free Breast Reconstruction Surgery

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the charity 'My Hope Chest' joins us to talk about the amazing work they're doing for uninsured and underinsured survivors nationwide.
Posted at 10:14 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 10:14:50-04

My Hope Chest is celebrating its 19th year as the only charity in Tampa Bay funding free breast reconstruction surgeries for those lacking insurance, finances, or deductibles.

Now through November 15, the nonprofit is encouraging people to host a fundraiser as part of their 'Hope Floats for My Hope Chest' campaign.

They're also hosting a TEE for TWO 'TopGolf' Classic on November 10 at 6 p.m.

For more information, head to MyHopeChest.org.

