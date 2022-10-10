Tampa Bay Charity My Hope Chest Funding Free Breast Reconstruction Surgery

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the charity 'My Hope Chest' joins us to talk about the fantastic work they're doing for uninsured and underinsured survivors nationwide.

My Hope Chest is celebrating its 19th year as the only charity in Tampa Bay funding free breast reconstruction surgeries for those lacking insurance, finances, or deductibles.

Now through November 15, the nonprofit is encouraging people to host a fundraiser as part of their 'Hope Floats for My Hope Chest' campaign.

They're also hosting a TEE for TWO 'TopGolf' Classic on November 10 at 6 p.m.

For more information, head to MyHopeChest.org.