Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce: Supporting Hispanic and Black Owned Businesses

We talk about some great programs for minority business owners.
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jun 08, 2022
Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce is recruiting Hispanic and Black owned and operated businesses in 5 specific TB counties for its next round of the Minority Business Accelerator Program. On June 29th, there's an Info Session at the Chamber. Participants selected by September for start of 2-year program.

The focus is specifically on Black owned and Hispanic owned businesses - an important part of our region's business ecosystem.

Recruiting in specific counties: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk & Manatee
Requirements for participants: must be minority owned & operated; with annual gross revenue of $500K or more.

Mateos' family owned businesses was in first accelerator program in 2018 and it was transformational for his construction company, Matcon Construction. He's so grateful for the results that he's now serving as an ambassador for the chamber helping to recruit more Hispanic owned businesses for the next round.

