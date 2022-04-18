Tampa Bay Business Women Who Brunch

The Fun Foodie Mama & Eggs Up Grill are hosting a fundraising event on April 19th from 10am - 12pm at Eggs Up Grille, Riverview, FL. Email thefunfoodiemama@gmail.com to purchase your ticket. We are excited to do our part in helping Habitat for Humanity donate a home to a local single Mom of the Tampa community.
