Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival

items.[0].videoTitle
Black Heritage Festival Kicks off This Weekend
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 10:30:58-05

The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival (TBBHF/The Festival) is a ten-day cultural event that features speakers, musicians, artists, poets and craftspeople locally and nationally. The festival traditionally begins the weekend before and concludes the week-end after the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to promote diversity and cultural sensitivity. Each day of this ten-day experience provides both children and adults with an opportunity to increase their awareness of African and African-American culture and history. This event strives to increase diversity and cultural sensitivity.

The Musical Festival will run on Saturday and Sunday, January 15-16, 2022 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park!

We talk with Chris Brown, Co-Marketing Chair about the event and the safety precautions they are taking to follow COVID safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com