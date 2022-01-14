The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival (TBBHF/The Festival) is a ten-day cultural event that features speakers, musicians, artists, poets and craftspeople locally and nationally. The festival traditionally begins the weekend before and concludes the week-end after the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday to promote diversity and cultural sensitivity. Each day of this ten-day experience provides both children and adults with an opportunity to increase their awareness of African and African-American culture and history. This event strives to increase diversity and cultural sensitivity.

The Musical Festival will run on Saturday and Sunday, January 15-16, 2022 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park!

We talk with Chris Brown, Co-Marketing Chair about the event and the safety precautions they are taking to follow COVID safety guidelines.