Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge

items.[0].videoTitle
Supporting Black-owned businesses
Posted at 3:14 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:14:30-05

In celebration of Black History Month we've put together a fun Bingo game for the Tampa Bay community to get involved with supporting black owned businesses.
Due to the pandemic business owners suffered a big hit and we want to encourage Tampa Bay residents to visit and support brick & mortar businesses
Through our blogs, The Fun Foodie Mama & Crafting a Fun Life we want to highlight and support these well deserved business owners.
Check out these businesses: Yokie Empire Yuppi Restaurant North Tampa Pharmacy Eggs Up Grill Pink Butterfly Steam Lounge Kendra Wilson, Berkshire Hathaway Body Luxxe
Complete at least 2 rows of Bingo and be entered to win: $100 gift card (1st place) spa certificate (2nd place) tshirt & mug (3rd place)

@tampabayBEC (instagram) Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge (facebook) Follow and support

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com