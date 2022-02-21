In celebration of Black History Month we've put together a fun Bingo game for the Tampa Bay community to get involved with supporting black owned businesses.
Due to the pandemic business owners suffered a big hit and we want to encourage Tampa Bay residents to visit and support brick & mortar businesses
Through our blogs, The Fun Foodie Mama & Crafting a Fun Life we want to highlight and support these well deserved business owners.
Check out these businesses: Yokie Empire Yuppi Restaurant North Tampa Pharmacy Eggs Up Grill Pink Butterfly Steam Lounge Kendra Wilson, Berkshire Hathaway Body Luxxe
Complete at least 2 rows of Bingo and be entered to win: $100 gift card (1st place) spa certificate (2nd place) tshirt & mug (3rd place)
@tampabayBEC (instagram) Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge (facebook) Follow and support