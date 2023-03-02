Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Beer Week Kicks Off This Weekend with Two Fun Events

Tampa Bay Beer Week kicks off this weekend with the Florida Brewers Guild Festival and the Best Florida Beer Championship's "Brewers Ball."
Posted at 10:21 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:21:49-05

Tampa Bay Beer Week kicks off this weekend!

On Saturday, join over 80 breweries from around the state at the Florida Brewers Guild Festival. Sample more than 300 beers while raising money for the nonprofit trade association committed to preserving the rights of craft brewers throughout the state.

The Florida Brewers Guild Festival runs from 2-5pm at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa on Saturday, March 4. For more information, visit FloridaBrewersGuild.org.

On Sunday, Best Florida Beer will host the Brewers Ball where the state championship medals are presented. Each of the medal-winning beers will be available for guests to sample.

The Brewers Ball runs from 2-4:30pm at River Tower Park in Tampa on Sunday, March 5. For more information, visit BestFloridaBeer.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com