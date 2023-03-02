Tampa Bay Beer Week Kicks Off This Weekend with Two Fun Events

Tampa Bay Beer Week kicks off this weekend!

On Saturday, join over 80 breweries from around the state at the Florida Brewers Guild Festival. Sample more than 300 beers while raising money for the nonprofit trade association committed to preserving the rights of craft brewers throughout the state.

The Florida Brewers Guild Festival runs from 2-5pm at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa on Saturday, March 4. For more information, visit FloridaBrewersGuild.org.

On Sunday, Best Florida Beer will host the Brewers Ball where the state championship medals are presented. Each of the medal-winning beers will be available for guests to sample.

The Brewers Ball runs from 2-4:30pm at River Tower Park in Tampa on Sunday, March 5. For more information, visit BestFloridaBeer.org.