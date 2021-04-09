Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce helping people find jobs

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is helping people find jobs for the month of April. This service will allow for a one-stop option for applicants; then we will share all resumes with businesses that have signed up to participate. Our member businesses from South County to North County are hiring for a variety of positions. Positions range from entry-level to management and are long-term positions.

Applicants can email their resume to: info@tampabaybeaches.com and find more information at www.tampabaybeaches.com/jobs.