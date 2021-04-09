Watch
Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce helping people find jobs

Tampa Bay Beaches Commerce jobs
Posted at 9:19 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 09:19:59-04

The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is helping people find jobs for the month of April. This service will allow for a one-stop option for applicants; then we will share all resumes with businesses that have signed up to participate. Our member businesses from South County to North County are hiring for a variety of positions. Positions range from entry-level to management and are long-term positions.

Applicants can email their resume to: info@tampabaybeaches.com and find more information at www.tampabaybeaches.com/jobs.

