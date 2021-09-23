Tampa Bay Baseball Museum

The Tampa Baseball Museum becomes a reality on September 25, 2021 in Ybor City where cigar rollers brought the game at the turn of the century. Museum curators have collected artifacts documenting nearly 135 years of local baseball history and heritage. The museum building itself is a piece of history - the childhood home of Al Lopez, Tampa's first Major League player inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and winning coach of the Chicago White Sox. Whether your passion is baseball or history, there's treasure for everyone. For details, visit www.TampaBaseballMuseum.org
