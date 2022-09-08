Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Bay Auto Show Coming to Tampa Convention Center This Weekend

The Tampa Bay Auto Show kicks off at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend! We get a sneak peak of what you can expect.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:04:46-04

The Tampa Bay Auto Show kicks off at the Tampa Convention Center this weekend.

From new model introductions to automotive industry innovations, it serves as a stage for automakers to showcase their products and technologies. Auto enthusiasts, casual drivers, families and those curious about the latest innovations in today’s automotive industry will enjoy the offerings that the three-day event holds.

Attendees can view new models from more than a dozen manufacturers while taking an up-close look at hundreds of cars, trucks, crossovers and more.

Chevrolet will also offer test drives of its most popular vehicles for attendees who are also able to place orders directly at the show.

The Tampa Bay Auto Show runs from Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to AutoShowTampa.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com