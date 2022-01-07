A new year is a new opportunity for a fresh financial start. If you’re currently carrying credit card debt and are ready to pay it off for good, Check out Tally. This popular debt payoff app can help you pay off your credit card debt faster and save you money on interest and late fees. You could even lower your monthly payment and pay down your balance faster with Tally’s lower-interest line of credit, if eligible. Typically, at least a 580 FICO score is needed. It’s customized to save you as much money as possible.
Check out the Tally at meettally.com or download from Apple App Store or Google play store.