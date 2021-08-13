Talking with Olympic Wrestler Adeline Gray

The Tokyo Olympic Games just came to a close and Team USA is celebrating an impressive medal haul. Adeline Gray went to Tokyo with a mission, and – as champions do – she accomplished it. She returns from Tokyo with a heavier bag, a bigger smile and a new title as an Olympic Silver Medalist in women’s wrestling in 76kg.

Like so many of the world’s elite athletes, Adeline’s life has been on hold as she trained for her second Olympic Games. So, what will life for Adeline look like after wrestling, when things are back to normal?

Fresh off of her return flight from Tokyo, Adeline is joining us now from Colorado Springs to share her experience

