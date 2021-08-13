Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Talking with Olympic Wrestler Adeline Gray

items.[0].videoTitle
Adeline Gray wins Silver Medal
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 09:26:20-04

The Tokyo Olympic Games just came to a close and Team USA is celebrating an impressive medal haul. Adeline Gray went to Tokyo with a mission, and – as champions do – she accomplished it. She returns from Tokyo with a heavier bag, a bigger smile and a new title as an Olympic Silver Medalist in women’s wrestling in 76kg.

Like so many of the world’s elite athletes, Adeline’s life has been on hold as she trained for her second Olympic Games. So, what will life for Adeline look like after wrestling, when things are back to normal?

Fresh off of her return flight from Tokyo, Adeline is joining us now from Colorado Springs to share her experience

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com