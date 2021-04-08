Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Talking with Katey Sagal, the Star of ABC’s New Series "Rebel"

items.[0].videoTitle
Katey Saga stars in new ABC Series "Rebel"
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 09:21:30-04

Katey Sagal is Rebel. Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie “Rebel” Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
In the pilot episode on ABC on April 8th, Rebel stops at nothing to convince Cruz to join her fight against Stonemore Medical and simultaneously enlists Lana and Cassidy to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend. While Rebel is out saving others, her husband, Grady, stands on the sidelines and picks up the pieces at home.

We sit down with Katey Sagal to learn more about her role in this new series airing on ABC.

For more information visit https://abc.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com