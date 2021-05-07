Talking with American Idol winner Laine Hardy

A native of Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring. Catch Laine on the road this spring and summer as he heads out on tour - check LaineHardyMusic.com/tour for tickets and information. He will play The Stockyard in Holiday, FL on May 14. For more information about Laine Hardy, visitLaineHardyMusic.command join his journey @TheLaineHardy.
A native of Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 2,000) Laine Hardy was six when he picked up his first guitar. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring. Catch Laine on the road this spring and summer as he heads out on tour - check LaineHardyMusic.com/tour for tickets and information. He will play The Stockyard in Holiday, FL on May 14. For more information about Laine Hardy, visitLaineHardyMusic.command join his journey @TheLaineHardy.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com