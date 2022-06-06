Talking to the Stars of Disney Channel's The Villains of Valley View

When teenage supervillain Havoc (Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc - going incognito as “Amy” - must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

“The Villains of Valley View” premieres Friday, June 3 on Disney Channel, and the first five episodes will be available on Disney+ on June 22.

James Patrick Stuart is beloved for playing “Valentin Cassadine” on the long-running daytime soap opera, General Hospital. He has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys for his role.

Isabella Pappas is an Olivier Award nominated actress. She’s best known for her role in the British comedy-drama series, Finding Alice.