Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Talking to the Stars of Disney Channel's The Villains of Valley View

We talk about a new show on Disney+.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 12:50:40-04

When teenage supervillain Havoc (Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc - going incognito as “Amy” - must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

“The Villains of Valley View” premieres Friday, June 3 on Disney Channel, and the first five episodes will be available on Disney+ on June 22.

James Patrick Stuart is beloved for playing “Valentin Cassadine” on the long-running daytime soap opera, General Hospital. He has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys for his role.

Isabella Pappas is an Olivier Award nominated actress. She’s best known for her role in the British comedy-drama series, Finding Alice.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com