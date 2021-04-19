Watch
Talking to Kids and Teens about Mental Health

Kids and Teen Mental Health Awareness
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:18:25-04

Mental health experts at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital were already seeing a spike in the need for mental health services in kids and teens, but the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified this crisis. Experts like Jennifer Katzenstein, PhD, ABPP-CN, co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health, have seen increased stress, anxiety and sadly, suicide attempts. A Night for All Children, on Apr. 30th at 6 p.m. will raise money for the center and help the kids and teens who need these services.

Learn more at HopkinsAllChildrens.org/ANightForAllChildren

