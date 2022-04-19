Talking to Doctors about the VA and Veteran Healthcare

Nine out of 10 Americans agree: the nation’s Veterans deserve nothing less than the highest quality health care. Yet a proposal by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) lowers their standard of care, threatening the lives and safety of Veterans by eliminating physician anesthesiologists from the surgical team and replacing them with nurses.

Surgery is inherently dangerous, and VA’s proposal denies Veterans access to the highest quality anesthesia care – the same standard of care available for 95% Americans – which requires the involvement of a physician in anesthesia care to ensure the safety and best outcomes for patients.

The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) urges the public to protect safe VA care and speak out against the proposal. There’s no need to replace VA’s longstanding safety policy, as evidenced by:

No anesthesiology workforce shortages or access to anesthesia care issues in VA – even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data that shows anesthesia is safest when a physician anesthesiologist is involved, including independent, peer-reviewed research finding that the presence of a physician anesthesiologist in surgery prevented 6.9 excess deaths per 1,000 cases in which a complication occurred.

VA’s reaffirmation of this standard of anesthesia care in 2017 after an exhaustive, multiyear review, which garnered a record-breaking 200,000 public comments.

Every US News and World Report top-rated hospital uses the team model of anesthesia care with oversight by physician anesthesiologists, which is also the standard of the World Health Organization (WHO).

ASA President Dr. Randall M. Clark, FASA, and Dr. Gurdev Rai, a physician anesthesiologist who began his career at VA, will be available to discuss the proposed change to VA’s standard of anesthesia care, including data about health outcomes, availability of anesthesiology staff at VA and access to anesthesia care for Veterans.

