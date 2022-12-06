Taking You Inside Gaylord Palm's Winter Wonderland of Fun

When you think of the holiday season in Central Florida, many people think of Gaylord Palms! We're getting an inside look at the winter wonderland of fun!

The Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration features attractions, live shows, special events, and activities all across the 64-acre Gaylord Palms Resort.

In addition to the signature ICE! attraction, guests can enjoy ice tubing down Snow Flow Mountain, seeing the amazing athletic and acrobatic feats in the original "Cirque: Spirit of Christmas" show, test their wits in a Christmas escape room, enjoy Christmas cocktails at themed pop-up bars, decorate gingerbread, meet characters and more.

Staying overnight at Gaylord Palms puts you right in the middle of the celebration, with themed decor throughout the resort and garden atrium. Overnight guests also receive special perks such as early entry and front-of-line access to ICE! and other experiences.

