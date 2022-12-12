Watch Now
Taking You Inside Gaylord Palms' Signature Holiday Attraction, ICE!

We're getting an inside look at ICE!, the signature attrition at the Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 12, 2022
It features two million pounds of ice, hand-carved into larger-than-life sculptures, characters, and scenes from the classic Dr. Seuss tale, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas!"

ICE! is a one-of-a-kind experience – a 20,000-square-foot experience that is kept at nine degrees. Guests are provided winter parkas to enter the arctic attraction.

ICE! runs through January 1 at Gaylord Palms. For more information, visit ChristmasAtGaylordPalms.com.

