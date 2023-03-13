Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Taking You Inside Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery’s Tampa Showroom

We're taking you inside Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery's Tampa showroom.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 08:50:35-04

We're taking you inside Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery's Tampa showroom.

They offer a unique shopping experience designed to inspire everyone. Their showrooms feature full-room displays where you can touch and feel the products and envision how they’ll look in your home. You can turn on light fixtures, touch the finishes, or even climb into a bathtub to try it on for size!

What really sets them apart, though, is their consultants. They're experts in every home improvement category so they can help you find the perfect products for your project.

The Tampa showroom is located at 302 N Willow Avenue. You can find the location nearest you and book an appointment by visiting Build.com/Showroom.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com