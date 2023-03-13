We're taking you inside Ferguson Bath, Kitchen, and Lighting Gallery's Tampa showroom.

They offer a unique shopping experience designed to inspire everyone. Their showrooms feature full-room displays where you can touch and feel the products and envision how they’ll look in your home. You can turn on light fixtures, touch the finishes, or even climb into a bathtub to try it on for size!

What really sets them apart, though, is their consultants. They're experts in every home improvement category so they can help you find the perfect products for your project.

The Tampa showroom is located at 302 N Willow Avenue. You can find the location nearest you and book an appointment by visiting Build.com/Showroom.