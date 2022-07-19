Believe it or not, back to school season is just around the corner. According to a recent survey conducted by Shipt, the same-day delivery company, both parents and caregivers (37%) as well as teachers (nearly 50%) plan to begin their back to school shopping this month (July).

With new routines, supplies, clothes and more, back to school season can feel chaotic for parents, students and teachers. This is why Shipt is launching the Ultimate School Shopping Guide - a data-driven tool for parents, teachers and college students.

Taking the guesswork out of back to school shopping, Shipt’s Ultimate School Shopping Guide shares what products you really need to purchase this year, and where you can save your budget. The guide also includes need-to-know insights such as the most popular back to school items, tips for decorating a dorm room on a budget, how teachers are embracing digital classrooms and more.

