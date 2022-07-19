Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Taking the Guesswork Out of Back to School Shopping

We talk about a hassle free way to get your school shopping done.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:16:51-04

Believe it or not, back to school season is just around the corner. According to a recent survey conducted by Shipt, the same-day delivery company, both parents and caregivers (37%) as well as teachers (nearly 50%) plan to begin their back to school shopping this month (July).

With new routines, supplies, clothes and more, back to school season can feel chaotic for parents, students and teachers. This is why Shipt is launching the Ultimate School Shopping Guide - a data-driven tool for parents, teachers and college students.

Taking the guesswork out of back to school shopping, Shipt’s Ultimate School Shopping Guide shares what products you really need to purchase this year, and where you can save your budget. The guide also includes need-to-know insights such as the most popular back to school items, tips for decorating a dorm room on a budget, how teachers are embracing digital classrooms and more.

For more information visit shipt.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com