Take to the States with an All-Americana road trip

Posted at 8:36 PM, Jul 18, 2022
This summer thousands of people are hitting the road to new destinations off the beaten path with not only their families – but also their pets – in tow. With fuel prices at an all times high and inflation hitting Americans hard, auto expert Nik Miles shares 7 things that Americans will do differently this year,

Nik is about to join the world’s biggest road trip, designed specifically for thousands of MINI owners and their pets. The 8th edition of the biennial MINI TAKES THE STATES (MTTS) road rally is taking place from July 9-17 and will follow some of the best roads in America from Burlington, Vermont to Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina. Along with the great views along the way, drivers will join forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help raise money and awareness of how just last year, 733,000 dogs and cats were killed in our nation’s animal shelters simply because they didn’t have a safe place to call home

For more information visit minitakesthestates.com

