January is financial wellness month. With increased spending during the holiday season and inflation driving up costs, now is the perfect time to learn about personal finances and how to manage debt. Joining us now to discuss how to rethink and take action on our financial well-being is Chief Client Operations Officer at National Debt Relief, Natalia Brown.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: NATIONALDEBTRELIEF.COM or CALL: 800-930-1484.

This segment is paid for by National Debt Relief