Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sweet Treats for Dads this Father's Day

items.[0].videoTitle
Sweet Treats for Dads this Father's Day
Posted at 9:07 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:07:31-04

Father's Day is this weekend and Bob Guiney, Lifestyle Expert joins us for some sweet treats to surprise Dad with.

Learn more by visiting Dailylounge.com
Sponsored by Daily Lounge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com