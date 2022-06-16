Sweet Summer Eats Summer is officially here and we are looking for ways to savor and satisfy as things heat up. Dietitian Jamie Lee McIntyre shares her suggestions for sweet summer eats you can feel good about!

Starting with a simple and sweet summer snack that is great for those of us on the go to the pool or beach this summer - Georgia Peaches! These are a summer superfruit power house with just 60 calories in a medium peach while packing more than 20 different macro and micro-nutrients including fiber, vitamins A, C, and E, potassium and zinc! Georgia Juicys is a fun, family-friendly brand with convenient, grab and go bags that hail from Lane Southern Orchards in Fort Valley. Now is the time to grab them as they are at their peak and amazingly sweet! Pick up Georgie Juicys at Publix stores throughout June and July and enjoy on your summer adventures!

Now how about something hearty and satisfying for a backyard BBQ as we celebrate the season? Here's a Citrus Rubbed Top Sirloin & Fruit Kabobs recipe from the Florida Beef Council and as a Dietitian, I love that it meets criteria for a heart-healthy recipe from the American Heart Association! Sirloin is a lean cut of beef and each serving of this recipe provides 28 grams of satisfying protein.

And lastly, what would be a great what to satisfy a summer sweet tooth? When I look for pops, I look for simple ingredients, like those in Chloe’s Fruit Pops - they're made from just fruit, water, and cane sugar! Nothing artificial, no high fructose corn syrup here. So you feel as good about feeding your family these treats as they do about eating them. Kids love the fruit and Marvel inspired pops but Chloe's even offers oat milk based pops, indulgent dark chocolate dipped options, and No sugar added varieties. All are dairy free, plant based, gluten free, non-gmo project verified, kosher, free of artificial ingredients and irresistibly delicious! Pick them up at your local Publix, Whole Foods and Sprouts and via online delivery on Instacart.