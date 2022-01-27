Sweater Weather Beauty with Share the Glam

Sweater Weather Beauty- Bring out the sweaters and hand cream Tampa. It’s been chilly lately. Beauty Pro Mickey Williams is going to share with us some products that will help the zap of these past cold, wet days and bring back our Florida glow.

Feeling like you’re losing your glow? Grab this potent vitamin C skin booster and watch while it brightens and brings back hydration in a flash.

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide Moisturizer

PRICE: $28.99

SHOP: @Olay.com

• Includes dermatologist recommended ingredients:

• Vitamin C: Protects against free radical damage, brightens skin and boosts collagen production.

• Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide): Boosts surface cell turnover and has been shown to even skin tone and tackle visible discoloration

• AHA Lactic Acid: Exfoliates and tackles hyperpigmentation to reduce the appearance of dark spots.

• Free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes, dermatologist tested.

ALAFFIA EVERYDAY SHEA BUBBLE BATH - LAVENDER

PRICE: $18 (32 oz.)

SHOP: @Target

• Clear your head and relax in a tub filled with bubbles. Just one ounce of Alaffia EveryDay Shea Bubble Bath Lavender will soothe and nourish your skin while helping you forget about the day’s stresses.

• Added African wild yam helps promote healthy skin while handcrafted unrefined shea butter nourishes and deeply moisturizes. Plus, added lavender oil provides a sweet, aromatic scent to help calm and refresh so you can face the day...again. For

• No sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no synthetic fragrance, no artificial color, no mineral oil, and never tested on animals.

Looking for a hand cream that works and isn’t greasy? I’m obsessed with the fast working cream by Jergens!

Jergens Cloud Crème for Hands

PRICE: $5.99

SHOP: @walmart

Jergens Cloud Créme is a breathable hand cream for dry skin that provides powerful hydration without the heavy feel. Let your skin breathe with this anti aging hand cream, infused with Hyaluronic Complex and specifically designed to quench thirsty skin without excess stickiness.

This paraben-free hand moisturizer glides on smoothly and absorbs fast for all day moisture that sticks with you — not on you.

Dermatologist tested, this fast absorbing hand cream is both dye and paraben free, for a formula you can trust on your skin.

Looking for a better deodorant to keep up with the sweater? Go for one that is aluminum free! Secret works!

Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant

PRICE: $5.99

SHOP: @Target

The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and fights odor instead of just masking it.

Motion and moisture-activated, Secret’s Aluminum Free deodorant creates a triple threat approach to odor protection, providing odor control and eliminating odor from the source while leaving you feeling amazingly fresh and protected.

The collection is dermatologist tested and it’s completely free of aluminum, parabens, talc and dyes.

