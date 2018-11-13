Sweater Weather Beauty & Wellness

11:33 AM, Nov 13, 2018

Sweater weather buys with Jamie O'Donnell

Jamie O’Donnell joins us for Sweater Weather Beauty & Wellness!
Hanes Perfect / Available at OneHanesPlace.com

Lice Clinics of America OneCure / Available at Amazon.com

Warner’s and Olga Intimates No Side Effects collection / Available at Kohl’s, Macy’s,
JCPenney, in store or online & Amazon

Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream / Available at Amazon, CVS, Walmart, and ULTA.

Olecea Pearl Activating Elixir / Available at OleceaBeaute.com

Lands’ End Flannel / Available at LandsEnd.com

