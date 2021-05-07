SWAMP Mountain Bike Club talks Natural Surface Trails and Interconnectivity

Swamp Mountain Bike Club Inc. is a 501c3 Non-Profit charity. We are focused on advocating for interconnected natural surface trails, inspiring adventure, building and maintaining sustainable trails, and strengthening the community through mountain biking. We need the community to step up and make their voices heard.

We talk to Shane Richeson, President of SWAMP Mountain Bike Club to learn more.

If you like to get involved with efforts to advocate for interconnected greenways, you can contact us via our website www.swampmtbclub.com

