Surviving Cold and Flu Season

About Dr. Keri Peterson:

Dr. Keri Peterson obtained her bachelor degree from Cornell University and received her medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. She completed post-graduate training in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and is board certified in Internal Medicine. Additionally, Dr. Peterson has received specialized training and certification for cosmetic procedures utilizing Botox and Dermal Fillers.



Dr. Peterson has been in private practice with a prominent medical group on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1999. She holds appointments at Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center. She is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Medical Association.



With a demonstrated commitment to the advancement of medicine, Dr. Peterson has several publications in leading medical and scientific journals and has presented at distinguished medical symposiums.



Dr. Peterson is a medical contributor and columnist for Women’s Health Magazine. A frequent media spokesperson, Dr. Peterson is a regular guest on The Today Show and has appeared on The Rachael Ray Show, The Tyra Banks Show, Good Morning America, America’s Newsroom, Fox 5 News, America’s News HQ, Neil Cavuto, CNN American Morning and Nancy Grace. Additionally, she is a medical advisor for the healthcare