Support Your Immune System This Winter Through Diets and Supplements

For many, winter marks a harder time period for sticking to healthy routines. However, a healthy immune system is one way to support your overall wellness. When the immune system works optimally, it does a great job of supporting overall wellness.

Coming out of the indulgence of the holiday season, you may be wondering: how can you support your brain and nerve health and function, energy production, and sleep-wake cycles?

Dr. Nicole Avena, consultant for Jarrow Formulas, joins us to talk about why the New Year is the perfect time to reevaluate health and lifestyle habits, and how to support your immunity through diets and supplements such as B-12.

