Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Support Your Immune System This Winter Through Diets and Supplements

We're getting some insight on how to boost your metabolism post-holiday season and tips on how to support your daily nutrition with supplements.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 10:52:05-05

For many, winter marks a harder time period for sticking to healthy routines. However, a healthy immune system is one way to support your overall wellness. When the immune system works optimally, it does a great job of supporting overall wellness.

Coming out of the indulgence of the holiday season, you may be wondering: how can you support your brain and nerve health and function, energy production, and sleep-wake cycles? 

Dr. Nicole Avena, consultant for Jarrow Formulas, joins us to talk about why the New Year is the perfect time to reevaluate health and lifestyle habits, and how to support your immunity through diets and supplements such as B-12.

For more information, visit Jarrow.com.

