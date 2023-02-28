Supersized Bugs Taking Over ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Bugtopia Now Open

Roles have been reversed at ZooTampa at Lowry Park! You can now venture into a bug's world and look up into the eyes of larger-than-life bugs, all in an entertaining and educational way.

Bugtopia is on now! It's a limited-time, family-friendly event, featuring 13 enormous animatronic bugs, showing what these animals look like close-up and how they've perfectly adapted to the world around them.

ZooTampa says you'll never look at bugs the same way again. For more information, visit ZooTampa.org.

The exhibit is open now through April 30.